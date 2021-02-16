Left Menu

Para teachers step into canal near Mamata's residence to seek

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:28 IST
Para teachers step into canal near Mamata's residence to seek
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A section of para teachers onTuesday staged a unique protest to press for their demands bystepping into a canal that flows past the residence of WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The group of contractual teachers of government-runschools in the state held placards in support of their demandfor a salary hike, in the portion of the waterbody in front ofBanerjee's residence, a high-security zone, officials said.

The protesters were later dispersed by police anddisaster management personnel, they said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and othersenior officials are at the spot, where security has beenbeefed up following the incident.

Contractual teachers have been holding a sit-in in themetropolis for more than 70 days, demanding immediate wagerevision.

Banerjee had recently announced a three per centannual pay hike for para teachers in the state budget, butthey asserted the raise is not enough.

The education department had increased the salary ofpara teachers at the primary level from Rs 5,954 to Rs 10,000a month, and for those at the higher secondary level from Rs8,500 to Rs 13,000.

With the assembly elections round the corner, it hassnowballed into a major political issue with the oppositionBJP and Left Front accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress ofturning a blind eye to the plea of the para teachers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey detains wanted New Zealand IS militant at border

Three New Zealand citizens were detained while attempting to illegally cross into Turkey from Syria, Turkeys Defence Ministry said.A ministry statement posted on Twitter on Monday said the group included a 26-year-old woman wanted on an In...

PM Modi expresses grief over bus accident in Sidhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the horrific bus accident in Madhya Pradeshs Sidhi district and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. At least 18 people, includ...

Spain: Convicted rapper in prominent 'gag law' case arrested

A 24-hour standoff between police and a rapper barricaded with dozens of his supporters in a university ended Tuesday with anti-riot officers arresting the artist.Pablo Hasl was escorted by riot police out of Lleida Universitys rectorate bu...

Farm reforms will benefit small, marginal farmers: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the new farm reforms will benefit small and marginal farmers, and that farmers themselves have been exposing those spreading false information against agri laws.While laying the foundati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021