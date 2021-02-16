Haryana to open special schools for children with disability: Education minister Kanwar Pal

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:16 IST
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said that special schools will be opened for physically challenged children in the state.

''Separate special schools will be opened for specially-abled children in Haryana. Besides, studies in these schools will also provide suitable employment opportunities to these children,'' he was quoted as saying in an official statement here.

The statement said that Pal is currently on a visit to Kerala.

''During his visit to Kerala, the education minister came to know about the efforts being made for the specially-abled children in special schools being run for these children there,'' the Haryana government statement said.

Pal said that the Haryana government is considering opening special schools for these children in the state now. For this, help of NGOs will also be taken by the state government, he said.

He said that efforts will also be made to make them efficient in various tasks, along with studies, which will also provide employment opportunities to them.

