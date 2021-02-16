Civic polls: Cong promises to build "dating destinations" in Vadodara

In an apparent bid to attractyoung voters ahead of civic polls in Gujarat, the oppositionCongress in Vadodara city has promised to build coffee shops,which will serve as ''dating destinations'' for youngsters.

The Congress in its manifesto, which was released onTuesday, has promised to set up coffee shops for youngstersfrom middle class and lower middle-class backgrounds.

According to the party's city unit president PrashantPatel, such facilities are the need of the hour.

''Coffee shops or cafes are expensive. Youths frommiddle and lower-middle class can hardly afford to pay hugebills. We are in the 21st century and it is our duty topromote a culture where our youngsters can sit and enjoyprivate moments without any fear,'' Patel told PTI.

If the Congress is voted to power, the VadodaraMunicipal Corporation (VMC) will build cafes, which willdouble up as dating destinations, he said.

These amenities will also generate employment forlocals, he added.

Notably, over 60,000 students take admission everyyear at state-run MS University and three to four privateuniversities that have campuses in and around Vadodara city.

Apart from cafes, the city Congress has also promisedto build club houses where women can organise kitty parties ataffordable rates, Patel said.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat,including the BJP-ruled VMC, will take place on February 21.

As many as 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayatsand 231 taluka panchayats will go to polls on February 28.

