Civic polls: Cong promises to build "dating destinations" in Vadodara

In an apparent bid to attractyoung voters ahead of civic polls in Gujarat, the oppositionCongress in Vadodara city has promised to build coffee shops,which will serve as dating destinations for youngsters.The Congress in its manifesto, which was released onTuesday, has promised to set up coffee shops for youngstersfrom middle class and lower middle-class backgrounds.According to the partys city unit president PrashantPatel, such facilities are the need of the hour.Coffee shops or cafes are expensive.

