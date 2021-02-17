Left Menu

Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to Rs 2,000 in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:51 IST
The Jharkhand government hasdecided to hike the pay for mid-day meal kitchen assistants atgovernment schools by Rs 500, officials said on Wednesday.

Following the hike, 79,551 kitchen assistants in thestate would get Rs 2,000 per head each month for the work,they said.

The hike will be effective from April 1, 2020, theyadded.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the spendingof Rs 39.79 crore for the revised pay.

Under the central scheme, kitchen assistants get Rs1,000 per month for 10 months a year, of which 60 per cent isgiven by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state, officialssaid.

The Jharkhand government earlier hiked the pay by Rs500, taking the total to Rs 1,500 per head each month. Withthe current hike, the pay rose to Rs 2,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

