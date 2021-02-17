Left Menu

Rigidity okay with compassionate motive: Dalai Lama to Indian police

As police, under certain circumstances, you need to use harsh methods, but the larger motivation is protecting people, he said.The Dalai Lama was giving a talk on Empathy and Compassion in Policing at the request of the Indian Police Foundation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:50 IST
Rigidity okay with compassionate motive: Dalai Lama to Indian police

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday said it is okay for police to be rigid on their job as long as the motivation of their action is larger good.

''Rigidity is simply a method of discipline. Whether it is violent or not entirely depends on the motive. As police, under certain circumstances, you need to use harsh methods, but the larger motivation is protecting people,'' he said.

The Dalai Lama was giving a talk on ''Empathy and Compassion in Policing'' at the request of the Indian Police Foundation. He was addressing the members of the police force virtually from his residence in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. Emphasising on the need for humans to be compassionate and empathetic, he said such teachings should be part of one's education. ''The west...the British introduced modern education, but you should also try to preserve the thousand-year-old traditions of the country, which are ahimsa, compassion, empathy. ''We should pay more attention to educate students in a secular way. That kind of education will automatically make people more compassionate,'' the Dalai Lama said, adding that the Indian police is the ''protector of karuna and ahimsa''.

He said with leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad, who preached non-violence, India could be an example for the rest of the world to learn about the co-existence of people of ''different religions, languages, scripts''.

''India has people of different languages, different scripts, but all happily live together. Today, India should show other countries that people of different languages, customs can live together. India should be an example. Indians should make an effort to promote real harmony between nations.

''I believe all human beings are the same. Race, language, culture are secondary and more importantly, we all have to live together on this planet. I appreciate the Indian police for protecting the country with this concept and democratic values,'' he said.

The Dalai Lama, the highest spiritual leader of Tibet, has been living in exile in India ever since he fled during the 1959 Tibetan uprising.

''All my life I have been with a security person. I have spent nine years with the Chinese police and 60 years with the Indian police, and the Indian police functions with democracy and principle,'' he said.

Asked about the criminal justice system, the Dalai Lama said he was against the death penalty.

''I am always against death sentence. They (criminals) should be put in prison, but death sentence is not right. Any person can make a mistake, but it is always possible to change through proper education and changing surroundings and atmosphere,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nestle India shares tank 5 pc post-Dec qtr earnings

Shares of Nestle IndiaLtd declined 5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.The stock declined 5 percent to Rs 16,360 on the BSE.At the NSE, it tanked 5 percent to Rs 16,350.FMCG ma...

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda capecitabine tablets approved by the US Food a...

China steps up online controls with new rule for bloggers

Ma Xiaolin frequently wrote about current affairs on one of Chinas leading microblogging sites, where he has 2 million followers. But recently, he said in a post, the Weibo site called and asked him not to post original content on topics ra...

Taiwan says BioNTech vaccine deal on hold, cites potential Chinese pressure

A deal for Taiwan to buy 5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germanys BioNTech SE is on hold, the islands health minister said on Wednesday, citing potential Chinese pressure for the delay. Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021