Security beefed up around Mamata's Kalighat residence after para teachers' protest

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:23 IST
Security around West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence here wasbeefed up on Wednesday, a day after a section of para teachersstaged a protest in the waters of Tolly Nullah only 100 metresfrom the TMC supremo's house to press for their demand for asalary hike, a senior police officer said.

Seven police pickets were set up on the other bank ofthe canal alongside the Alipore Correctional Home, he said.

Two Kolkata Police Disaster Management boats have alsobeen deployed to patrol the canal near Banerjee's residence.

Additional police personnel have been deployed outsideBanerjee's residence in Kalighat and guard rails have alsobeen placed on the roads in the area, the officer said.

The number of policemen regularly posted in thevicinity of the chief minister's house has also beenincreased, he said.

''There was a security lapse on Tuesday. The incidentshould not have happened. We have stepped up security aroundthe CM's house. We cannot take any chance,'' the officer toldPTI.

''Only locals will be allowed to walk through roadsaround the CM's residence. Vehicles will be permitted to plythe road beside the Alipore Correctional Home only afterthorough scrutiny,'' he said.

Sources in the Kolkata Police said that securityarrangements in the area were reviewed following the incident.

Five para teachers had on Tuesday sneaked past laxsecurity arrangements and jumped into the waters of TollyNullah 100 metres near Banerjee's residence to press for theirdemand for a salary hike.

Seven persons were arrested but later released.

Contractual teachers have been holding a sit-in in themetropolis for more than 70 days, demanding immediate wagerevision.

Banerjee had recently announced a three per centannual pay hike for para teachers in the state budget, butthey asserted the raise is not enough.

The Education Department had increased the salary ofpara teachers at the primary level from Rs 5,954 to Rs 10,000a month, and for those at the higher secondary level from Rs8,500 to Rs 13,000.

With the assembly elections round the corner, it hassnowballed into a major political issue with the oppositionBJP and Left Front accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress ofturning a blind eye to the plea of the para teachers.

