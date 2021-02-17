Left Menu

India,Bangladesh artists come together to commemorate 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:20 IST
India,Bangladesh artists come together to commemorate 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'

An art carnival based on the theme'1971 : Retrospective Through an Artist Eye' was organised atthe Army's Eastern Command headquarters Fort William here onFebruary 15 and 16 as part of commemorative events for'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' this year, a Defence official said hereon Wednesday.

The event was conceptualised as a live workshop whereinrenowned artists from India and Bangladesh displayed theircreativity on canvas, he said.

Participation of renowned artists from Bangladesh and Indiaadded colour to the marquee event which showcased thecontribution, valour and sacrifices of armed forces and commonpeople from both sides including the valiant 'Mukti Jodhas'towards the birth of Bangladesh in 1971.

Students of Government College of Arts and Crafts, Kolkataalso participated in the event, working alongside veteranartists as Young minds including NCC cadets and schoolchildren were exposed to new vistas, the official said.

The art carnival was inaugurated by Army Commander,Eastern Command, Lt General Anil Chauhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irani slams Rahul over Assam tea workers wage-hike remark

Union minister and BJP MPSmriti Irani on Wednesday targeted Congress leader RahulGandhi over his remarks about wages of tea workers in Assam.Addressing a rally for civic polls in Rajkot city,she once again referred to Gandhis statement that...

MoS MEA Muraleedharan says there's scope to diversify trade with Ethiopia

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said that while Indian investors have invested strongly in Ethiopia, there is a scope to expand and diversify bilateral trade. Speaking at the India-Ethiopia Business Forum...

Bengal minister Jakir Hossain injured in bomb attack: police. PTI SCH NN NN

Bengal minister Jakir Hossain injured in bomb attack police. PTI SCH NN NN...

Difficult telling players not to play the IPL, admits Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday admitted that it is indeed difficult to tell the players to not play the Indian Premier League IPL in order to remain fit for international fixtures. The IPL 2021 is set to be played from Apr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021