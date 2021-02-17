India,Bangladesh artists come together to commemorate 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'

An art carnival based on the theme'1971 : Retrospective Through an Artist Eye' was organised atthe Army's Eastern Command headquarters Fort William here onFebruary 15 and 16 as part of commemorative events for'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' this year, a Defence official said hereon Wednesday.

The event was conceptualised as a live workshop whereinrenowned artists from India and Bangladesh displayed theircreativity on canvas, he said.

Participation of renowned artists from Bangladesh and Indiaadded colour to the marquee event which showcased thecontribution, valour and sacrifices of armed forces and commonpeople from both sides including the valiant 'Mukti Jodhas'towards the birth of Bangladesh in 1971.

Students of Government College of Arts and Crafts, Kolkataalso participated in the event, working alongside veteranartists as Young minds including NCC cadets and schoolchildren were exposed to new vistas, the official said.

The art carnival was inaugurated by Army Commander,Eastern Command, Lt General Anil Chauhan.

