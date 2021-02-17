Left Menu

Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan to be sworn-in as Pondy Lt Governor on Thursday

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan, who has been given additional charge ofPuducherry, will be sworn-in at a function in Raj Nivas hereon Thursday.

A communication from the government said that shewill be sworn in at 9 am.

She has been posted as Lt Governor incharge afterformer IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office througha Presidential order on Tuesday.

Bedi was Lt Governor here since May 2016.

Soundararajan arrived here today evening and sourcessaid she offered worship at a Pillayar temple in theneighbourhood of Raj Nivas.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accompanied by DeputySpeaker M N R Balan and Government whip R K R Anandaraman mether at Raj Nivas and felicitated her.

A delegation of legislators belonging to theopposition and headed by leader of the opposition and formerChief Minister N Rangasamy (AINRC) called on her and presentedbouquets.

Earlier, an official of the union territory handedover the warrant of appointment to the Telangana Governor atHyderabad.

Krishna Kumar Singh, Spl.Resident Commissioner,Pondicherry, called on the Telangana governor at Raj Bhavanand handed over the Warrant of Appointment ''to discharge theduties as the Lt Governor of Pondicherry,'' a Raj Bhavan presscommunique said in Hyderabad.

Puducherry has had four women as Lt Governor earlierincluding Kiran Bedi.

This is the first time in the history of Puducherrythat a Tamil speaking person has been posted as Lt governor.

Outgoing Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was given a farewellguard of honour by Puducherry Police outside Raj Nivas.

Sources said Bedi however would remain in Raj Nivas asper her desire till Saturday.PTI COR SJR BN BN BN

