Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan to be sworn-in as Pondy Lt Governor on Thursday

Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan, who has been given additional charge ofPuducherry, will be sworn-in at a function in Raj Nivas hereon Thursday.

A communication from the government said that she will besworn in at 9 am.

She has been posted as Lt Governor incharge after formerIPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office through aPresidential order on Tuesday.

Bedi was the Lt Governor here since May 2016.

Soundararajan arrived here today evening and sources saidshe offered worship at a Pillayar temple in the neighbourhoodof Raj Nivas.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, accompanied by DeputySpeaker M N R Balan and Government whip R K R Anandaraman mether at Raj Nivas and felicitated her.

A delegation of legislators belonging to the oppositionand headed by leader of the opposition and former ChiefMinister N Rangasamy (AINRC) called on her and presentedbouquets.

Earlier, an official of the union territory handed overthe warrant of appointment to the Telangana Governor atHyderabad.

Krishna Kumar Singh, Spl.Resident Commissioner,Puducherry, called on the Telangana Governor at Raj Bhavanand handed over the Warrant of Appointment ''to discharge theduties as the Lt Governor of Pondicherry,'' a Raj Bhavan presscommunique said in Hyderabad.

Puducherry has had four women as Lt Governor earlier,including Kiran Bedi.

This is the first time in the history of Puducherry thata Tamil speaking person has been posted as Lt Governor.

Outgoing Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was given a farewellguard of honour by Puducherry Police outside Raj Nivas.

Outgoing Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was given a farewellguard of honour by Puducherry Police outside Raj Nivas.

Sources said Bedi however would remain in Raj Nivas asper her desire till Saturday.