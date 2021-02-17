Skill development and higher education departments in J-K receive 6 proposals from investors

The departments of skill development and higher education in Jammu and Kashmir have received six proposals of almost Rs 700 crore from both domestic and international investors, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. The information was given at a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Asgar Hassan Samoon to discuss and review the J-K Education Investment Policy (EIP), 2020 here, he said.

The meeting decided that the six proposals received by the SDD and the Higher Education Department (HED) should be publicised through print medium and new prospective investors should be encouraged to come forward and invest in the union territory.

It was also decided in the meeting that investments in the field of education should be the top priority of education related departments and no stone should be left unturned in achieving this goal, the spokesperson said. The principal secretary directed the officers of the Industries and Commerce Department that they should facilitate the prospective investors for land allotment.

The officers of the Small Industries Development Corporations (SIDCO) and the Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) were directed to give able assistance in this exercise and top priority should be given to underdeveloped and remote areas for these investments in the field of education as it would give a flip to the rural economy of J-K, the spokesperson said.

He said the meeting also suggested that prospective investors should come forward and give presentations regarding their proposals, besides a ceiling of 200 kanals should be fixed incase of establishing universities and 21 kanals in case of colleges.

It was also suggested in the meeting that the Industries and Commerce Department should ensure a single-window clearance mechanism for SDD, HED and School Education Department (SED), besides focus should be on gap analysis by the three departments in order to have a clearer picture on the issues involved, the spokesperson said.

He said threadbare discussions were held on various components of EIP-2020, besides land required for establishing various educational hubs under the education sector as per statutory rules.

It was also discussed that under EIP-2020, the structure of high tech edu-city campus shall consist of reputed schools, colleges, universities and institutes, he said.

