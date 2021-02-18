Left Menu

Registration process of 4th Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 begins: Pokhriyal

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event where the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:18 IST
Shri Pokhriyal informed that this time the programme will be held virtually. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today announced the commencement of the registration process of the fourth edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school students, teachers and parents – Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 through his social media platform.

Shri Pokhriyal informed that this time the programme will be held virtually. He further stated that questions related to dealing with examination stress from school students of class 9 to 12 will be invited through the MyGov platform and selected questions will be featured in the programme. He also informed that school students, teachers and parents from all across the country are to be selected through an online creative writing competition designed specifically for them on the MyGov platform. There are different topics assigned for students, parents and teachers in the contest. The applicants can also pose their questions on this platform.

The selected participants will be participating in the programme online from their respective State and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special PPC kit (Pariksha Pe Charcha kit). The portal for online creative writing competition will remain open till 14th March 2021, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

