Gherao Delhi cops if they come to arrest you, Haryana farmer leader tells supporters

There is no need for Kisan panchayat in Punjab and Haryana because the awakening here is already quite good.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:42 IST
Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Friday asked farmers to `gherao’ Delhi Police personnel if they come to their villages to make an arrest and not let them leave till the district administration assures that they will not be allowed again into the villages.

In a veiled reference to Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been addressing a series of ‘mahapanchayats’ in Punjab and Haryana, Chaduri said there was no need for such events in the two states.

The Haryana BKU leader made the controversial remark, virtually asking people to hold policemen hostage while referring to the action taken by the Delhi Police after violence during the farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day.

In a video message, Chaduni said if Delhi police personnel conduct raids and come to nab anyone, they should be gheraoed, made to sit there and the entire village and neighbourhood should be informed. “They should not be left till the district administration does not assure that the Delhi police won't enter your villages, your districts,” he said.

In another video message, Chaduni discounted the need for holding ‘panchayats’ in Haryana and Punjab, saying that the farmers of the two states are already well aware of various issues related to the farm laws of the Centre and they should focus more on protests.

“The agitation is going on smoothly. There is no need for Kisan panchayat in Punjab and Haryana because the awakening here is already quite good. I feel people also don't want this,” he said.

He added that frequent panchayats in Punjab and Haryana also leave farmer leaders from the two states little time to visit other states to awaken the farmers there.

