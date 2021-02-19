Left Menu

No permission for Rakesh Tikait's rally tomorrow in Yavatmal

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:57 IST
Yavatmal district administrationin Maharashtra on Friday again denied permission for farmerleader Rakesh Tikait's `Maha Panchayat' rally which was totake place on Saturday.

The administration had rejected an earlier applicationfor permission too, and the latest application was alsorejected in view of the worsening coronavirus situation in thedistrict, a senior official told PTI.

On Thursday, officials had ordered curbs on gatheringsand also closure of schools (which had reopened for selectclasses) for ten days in view of the rising cases ofcoronavirus.

The rally by Tikait, one of the leaders of farmers'agitation on Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws,was to take place at Azad Maidan ground in Yavatmal city ineastern Maharashtra.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, organizer of the rally, hadsaid earlier in the day that it was firm on holding the MahaPanchayat.

Maharashtra co-ordinator of the Morcha Sandip Giddehad said that Tikait would arrive in Nagpur on Friday nightand they would stage a sit-in if the rally was not allowed.

