Delhi: Tortured by stepmother, 8-year-old boy rescued by DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women has rescued an 8-year-old boy who was being tortured by his stepmother, it said in a statement on Friday.

The DCW team received information and reached the location at Hari Nagar in west Delhi. They entered the house with a PCR team, the statement said. The team rescued the child and took him along with his stepmother to the local police station, it added.

According to the statement, the boy said he was regularly thrashed by his stepmother and was tied with a rope whenever she went out. He was not allowed to go outside or meet anyone. He was made to sleep on the floor and wasn't given food properly.

The boy had bruises, wounds and scars all over his body. There were severe scratch marks on his back. He was then taken for a medical examination, the statement said.

