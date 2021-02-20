Demo to protect Tamil language

Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:38 IST
Perur Mutt Pontiff,Maruthachala Adigalar on Saturday led a demonstration hereseeking to protect Tamil language and make it compulsory tilleighth standard in Tamil Nadu.

The protest was organised by Coimbatore TamilSangham and Joint Committee for Protection of Tamil.

Addressing the protesters, Maruthachala Adigalardemanded that the government take steps to make Tamilcompulsory in schools till the eighth standard.

The protesters raised slogans against imposing Hindi.

Other demands include 80 per cent reservation ingovernment jobs to Tamils and make it the official languagein all departments.

