CET on July 7 and 8: Karnataka DCM

The Common Entrance Test(CET) for professional courses by Karnataka ExaminationAuthority will be conducted on July 7 and 8, Deputy ChiefMinister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

The dates have been finalised considering theschedule of CET conducted by other states, time table of thesecond year PUC Examinations in Karnataka and the CBSE timetable, Narayan,who is also the minister of higher education,was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

On July 7, the CET will be held for Biology andMathematics and for Physics and Chemistry, the next day.

The Kannada language test for Horanadu (other states)and Gadinadu (border regions of the state) Kannadigacandidates will be conducted on July9, Narayana added.PTI KSUBNBN BN

