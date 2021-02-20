Left Menu

2 science academies want withdrawal of MOE restrictions on conducting of global webinars on 'sensitive' topics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:04 IST
2 science academies want withdrawal of MOE restrictions on conducting of global webinars on 'sensitive' topics
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@EduMinOfIndia)

The Ministry of Education's guidelines asking universities to seek prior permission for conducting international webinars of conferences on certain subjects which are ''sensitive'' or ''related to India's internal matters'' have been objected by two science academies which want the restrictions to be withdrawn.

In an official order on January 15, the ministry had said that clearance from the external affairs ministry will be required for holding international conference, seminar, workshop or training on security of state, border, Northeast states, union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh or any other issues which are clearly related to India's internal matters.

The Indian Academy of Sciences and the Indian National Academy of Sciences have written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal seeking withdrawal of the restrictions saying the rules could halt all scientific discussion. According to the guidelines, when giving permission to hold the online event, the government will ensure the subject matter is not related to the listed subjects.

''Events having foreign funding and sponsorship and events involving sensitive subjects (political, scientific, technical, commercial, personal) with provisions of sharing date in any form, will also need clearance from MEA.

''For participation of Union, state Ministers, constitutional functionaries and government officials, scientists, doctors of Joint Secretary rank and above, in the said conferences and seminars, MEA clearance will be required,'' the guidelines said.

The guidelines also noted that appropriated level of scrutiny shall be exercised to identify the nature and sensitivity of data, contents of presentation and information to be shared by Indian delegation in the event.

''Due care should be taken to ensure that India's flag, map, emblem etc are correctly and rightly displayed,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and China hold 10th round of military talks; focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

India and China on Saturday held another round of military talks with a focus on taking forward the disengagement process at friction points like Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, two days after concluding the withdrawal of ...

Two held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 3 cr: Customs

Two men were arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International IGI airport here on Saturday for trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing over Rs 3 crore, according to a statement.The accused, both Delhi residents, were...

2 brothers held for killing man in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly killing a person who used to assault one of them in north Delhis Sadar Bazar area, police said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Ram 34 and Kamal 40, residents of Basti Julahan, Sadar B...

BJP office-bearer a Bangladeshi, says Maha home minister

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Saturday said an office-bearer of the BJP is aBangladeshi and had been staying in the country with fakedocuments.He said Rubel Jonu Shaikh, head of the BJPs northMumbai minority cell, had obtained a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021