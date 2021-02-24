Lt Governor Sinha asks tourists to be goodwill ambassadors of J-K

Lt Governor Sinha asks tourists to be goodwill ambassadors of J-KPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:52 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked tourists coming to Jammu and Kashmir to be goodwill ambassadors of the union territory.
During a visit to the Dal Lake on Tuesday evening, Sinha interacted with several tourists from different parts of the country and enquired about the experiences of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
''Be the goodwill ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir and carry the message to your respective areas that J-K is an ideal and safe tourist destination,'' the Lt Governor asked the tourists.
While assuring the tourists a safe and pleasant visit to the UT, Sinha observed that the tourism department, local community, and other stakeholders are collectively providing tourists a friendly environment to facilitate their visit. From eco-tourism to winter sports, Jammu and Kashmir offers a host of attractions to tourists to experience the scenic beauty, warm hospitality, rich culture and heritage of J-K and make their visit to the union territory a memorable one, the Lt governor added.
He advised the tourists to also explore the unexplored beautiful places of the union territory.
The tourists, while sharing their experiences, said they feel delighted to visit Kashmir, an official spokesperson said They also said Jammu and Kashmir is a safe place for all kinds of tourism activities, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manoj Sinha
- Kashmir
- Sinha
- Jammu
- Dal Lake
ALSO READ
Dachigam National Park authorities arrange food for Kashmiri stag following snowfall
Shutdown in Kashmir to mark Afzal Guru's eighth death anniversary
Army Commander Southern Command interacts with Kashmir Women Cricket team
No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US
Kashmir sees increased demand for traditional dry fish 'hoggard' during winters