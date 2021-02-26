Left Menu

Five officers from outside J-K posted in UT

26-02-2021
Four IAS officers and one IRS official, who were brought from outside Jammu and Kashmir under inter-cadre transfer, were posted in the Union Territory during a minor reshuffle by the administration on Friday.

According to an order issued by Commissioner-secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Manoj Dwivedi, the transfer of nine officers, including six IAS, one IRS and two KAS officers, was undertaken with immediate effect.

IRS officer Alok Kumar, UP-cadre IAS officers Rahul Pandey and Krittika Jyotsna, Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Athar Aamir UI Shafi and IAS officer Akshay Labroo, who were posted here on Friday, are on three years deputation to Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, the 1989-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Rajan Prakash Thakur was appointed as principal secretary Industries and Commerce department in Jammu and Kashmir, the order said.

Ranjan Prakash Thakur, IRTS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the general administration department (GAD), has been posted as principal secretary to the government, Industries and Commerce department, Dwivedi said in the order.

Alok Kumar, IRS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, is posted as Principal Secretary to the government, Youth Services and Sports department, the order said.

Sarmad Hafeez (IAS) administrative secretary, Youth Services and Sports department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Tourism and Culture departments is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department.

He will also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Culture department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Syed Sehrish Asgar (IAS) Director, Information, J&K, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the government, Information department relieving Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, of the additional charge of the post.

Rahul Pandey (IAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, is posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat.

He will also hold the charge of Director, Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Krittika Jyotsna (IAS) awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), relieving Mr Bipul Pathak, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department of the additional charge of the post.

She will also hold the additional charge of Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, relieving Munir ul-lslam, KAS, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Athar Aamir UI Shafi Khan ( IAS) awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, is posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Akshay Labroo (IAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, is posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (West), vice Hamida Akhter, KAS, who will report in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Gazanffer Ali, KAS, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir.

Gulzar Ahmad Dar, KAS, Additional Inspector General of registration, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

