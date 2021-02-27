Awadh Bar Association members extend abstention from judicial work

The Awadh Bar Association on Friday extended the abstention from judicial work in the Allahabad High Court till March 1, following its demand to extend territorial jurisdiction and establishment of different tribunals in the state capital.

The lawyers of the high court as well as of the subordinate courts have been agitating on the issue since February 24.

Advertisement

This has affected the judicial work in all courts.

Meanwhile, Allahabad HC lawyers have also intensified their protest against the state government's decision to establish the Education Tribunal in Lucknow.

Agitating lawyers at Lucknow have been demanding that neighbouring Kanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Meerut divisions should be attached with the Lucknow bench for the convenience of the litigants.

Besides, they also demand that GST, Education and Company Tribunals should be established in the state capital because it will be convenient for litigants.

General Secretary Sharad Pathak told that a joint meeting would be held on March 1 in order to discuss further course of action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)