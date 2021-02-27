Left Menu

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 27-02-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 20:17 IST
Lockdown extended in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city

Lockdown in Amravati city in Maharashtra was extended for a week on Saturday in view of the coronavirus situation, while restrictions were also imposed for the weekend in Nagpur, Buldhana and Yavatmal.

These cities in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have reported a spike in the cases of COVID-19 in the last one week.

Amravati district collector Shailesh Naval ordered extension of the lockdown in Amravati and Achalpur cities for a week, and also imposed restrictions in Anjangaon Surji town.

Amravati, Achalpur and places adjoining these two cities and the entire Anjangaon Surji town will remain under lockdown till 6 am on March 8, he said.

People can step out to buy essential commodities between 8 am and 3 pm, Naval said.

The industries permitted to operate earlier would continue to operate. Weekly bazaars, schools, colleges, coaching classes, gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls and multiplexes will remain closed.

Hotels would be allowed to provide parcel service while vegetable markets would be open for retailers between 2 am and 6 am.

School and college examinations will be conducted as per the schedule, the collector said.

In Yavatmal, the administration imposed a complete curfew for 40 hours, starting at 5 pm Saturday.

Lockdown is also in force for Saturday and Sunday in Nagpur and Buldhana.

On Friday, 8,333 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state. Four cities - Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Amravati -- together accounted for 3,401 or 40 per cent of new cases.

Maharashtra energy minister and guardian minister of Nagpur district Dr Nitin Raut warned of tougher steps if the rise in cases did not come under control.

''Saving people's lives is our duty and we are ready to initiate all necessary steps for it,'' he said, appealing people to maintain social distance and wear masks. PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

