People up to Rs 1.8 Lakh annual income to be included in BPL category in Haryana: CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 21:10 IST
The chief minister said the BPL families of all category, including the general category, would be benefitted from the scheme from now onwards. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana households with a total annual income of Rs 1.8 lakh will be included in the below-poverty-line category families from April 2021, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

Khattar made the announcement about raising households' income limit for their inclusion in the BPL category from the existing Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh from the next fiscal while addressing a state-level function on the occasion of the 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

From April 1, 2021, the annual income slab of BPL families will be increased from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh, he said. The chief minister also announced amendments in three other state welfare schemes including the one for financial assistance of Rs 50,000 being given to the scheduled caste category BPL families under Dr B R Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojna.

He also announced a raise of Rs 30,00 under this scheme, saying the BPL families of all categories will be given a financial help of Rs 80,000 now under this house renovation scheme.

Chief Minister Khattar also announced a raise in the legal aid given to the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe victims of offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to (Prevention of Atrocities) Act from Rs 11, 000 to Rs 21,000.

The chief minister made these announcements while reiterating his government's commitment to uplift the condition of the poorest of the poor in the spirit of 'Antyodaya'.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar also urged people to take inspiration from the lives and teachings of saints like Guru Ravidas.

The teaching of Guru Ravidas are still relevant, the chief minister said.

"Everyone should take inspiration from the life and teachings of such great personalities for ensuring brotherhood and social harmony in society," he said.

"I bow to the great Saint Guru Ravidas Ji on this auspicious day," he said, adding "I urge everyone to come forward and strengthen the bonds of society by following the path of reverence, devotion, equality and compassion shown by him".

