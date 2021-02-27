Primary education should be in Marathi, says Governor on language day

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday appealed to people in the state to ensure that children receive primary education in Marathi.

Speaking at an event on the occasion of Marathi Language Day, Koshyari said Maharashtra should pledge to provide primary education in Marathi to children.

Advertisement

`Marathi Bhasha Din' is celebrated every year on February 27, the birth anniversary of poet and Jnanpith awardee late V V Shirwadkar.

While English should be mastered, one should take pride in one's mother tongue, the governor said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his government was working to conserve and develop Marathi.

''Easy and meaningful Marathi words should be used in official work,'' he said.

The government will set up a ''books village'' in every district, Thackeray announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)