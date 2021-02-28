Kerala gets new Chief Secretary

Kerala gets new Chief SecretaryPTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:51 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI): Senior IAS officer V P Joy on Sunday took charge as the 47th Chief Secretary of Kerala. He replaces Vishwas Mehta who retired today.
A 1987 batch Kerala cadre, Joy was on Central deputation before assuming the new charge.
He took over from Mehta at the Secretariat here, official sources said.
Also a published author, Joy's tenure ends on June 30, 2023, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
