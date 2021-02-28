Kerala gets new Chief Secretary

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI): Senior IAS officer V P Joy on Sunday took charge as the 47th Chief Secretary of Kerala. He replaces Vishwas Mehta who retired today.

A 1987 batch Kerala cadre, Joy was on Central deputation before assuming the new charge.

He took over from Mehta at the Secretariat here, official sources said.

Also a published author, Joy's tenure ends on June 30, 2023, the sources said.

