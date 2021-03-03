Left Menu

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ericsson Educate is a specially curated program that intends to supplement students' ongoing technical studies and strengthen their digital skills to increase their readiness for jobs in the telecom and ICT sectors. It will provide about 150 students with access to an e-learning portal featuring courses on 5G networks, the internet of things (IoT), data science, automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 03-03-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 09:17 IST
Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students
Representative image

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson and the Libyan Post Telecommunication and Information Technology Holding Company (LPTIC) have joined forces to deploy the Ericsson Educate learning program in Libya and build digital skills among university students.

"Education is a critical sector particularly affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, with around 1.2 billion students and youth around the world unable to attend traditional education institutions. This has placed a huge demand for comprehensive online education programs and partnering with LPTIC means providing inclusive learning opportunities for students to help them through this period of sudden and unprecedented disruption but also prepare them for the future," said Andrea Missori, Country Manager, Ericsson Libya.

Ericsson Educate is a specially curated program that intends to supplement students' ongoing technical studies and strengthen their digital skills to increase their readiness for jobs in the telecom and ICT sectors. It will provide about 150 students with access to an e-learning portal featuring courses on 5G networks, the internet of things (IoT), data science, automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

As part of the program, Ericsson experts will also run webinars focused on emerging and next-generation technologies to help students keep pace with the evolving technological landscape and increase their job-readiness.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Faisel Gergab, Chairman, LPTI, said, "Advanced universities allow their students to carry out advanced scientific research in several fields and use high-precision applications. The cooperation between LPTIC and Ericsson will improve the vital communications and technology sector, create new investment projects and job opportunities in the Libyan market and help to make Libya a destination for global investment."

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Allow chartered flights in Goa from 'safe' places:Tourism body

Ahead of the Goa Assemblys budget session, an apex tourism body here has urged the Pramod Sawant government to allow chartered flights in the state from safe destinations to boost tourism.The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa TTAG, in a...

Govt confirms details of COVID-19 support for business and workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend.Following two new community cases of COVID-19, Auckland moved to Alert ...

California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

An SUV packed with 25 people pulled in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer on a two-lane highway cutting through farmland near the US-Mexico border early Tuesday, killing 13 and leaving bodies strewn across the roadway. Most of the dead we...

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson and the Libyan Post Telecommunication and Information Technology Holding Company LPTIC have joined forces to deploy the Ericsson Educate learning program in Libya and build digital skills among university stud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021