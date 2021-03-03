Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson and the Libyan Post Telecommunication and Information Technology Holding Company (LPTIC) have joined forces to deploy the Ericsson Educate learning program in Libya and build digital skills among university students.

"Education is a critical sector particularly affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, with around 1.2 billion students and youth around the world unable to attend traditional education institutions. This has placed a huge demand for comprehensive online education programs and partnering with LPTIC means providing inclusive learning opportunities for students to help them through this period of sudden and unprecedented disruption but also prepare them for the future," said Andrea Missori, Country Manager, Ericsson Libya.

Ericsson Educate is a specially curated program that intends to supplement students' ongoing technical studies and strengthen their digital skills to increase their readiness for jobs in the telecom and ICT sectors. It will provide about 150 students with access to an e-learning portal featuring courses on 5G networks, the internet of things (IoT), data science, automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

As part of the program, Ericsson experts will also run webinars focused on emerging and next-generation technologies to help students keep pace with the evolving technological landscape and increase their job-readiness.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Faisel Gergab, Chairman, LPTI, said, "Advanced universities allow their students to carry out advanced scientific research in several fields and use high-precision applications. The cooperation between LPTIC and Ericsson will improve the vital communications and technology sector, create new investment projects and job opportunities in the Libyan market and help to make Libya a destination for global investment."