Vedantu to hire 2,500 across functions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:24 IST
Educational technology brand Vedantu on Tuesday said it is planning to hire 2,500 persons between April and June to support the company's next phase of growth.

Currently, the company's strength is 6,000, which will grow to 8,500 employees after the team expansion, Vedantu said in a statement.

The hiring will be across functions including product, technology, academics, business and marketing.

The number of students attending live classes on the platform grew to 6.3 million across the K-12 category and competitive exams such as JEE and NEET.

The new hires will be at entry and mid-level from India's premium B-schools and engineering institutes, the company said.

It added that to provide career opportunities to professionals such as product developers, engineers, academic counselors, and marketing, Vedantu is recruiting from across the country to create a diverse talent pool.

''Our people have a pivotal role in creating this experience and impact. With the boom in online learning adoption, we aim to hire highly driven and inspired individuals who can become part of the Vedantu mission,'' Vedantu CEO and co-founder Vamsi Krishna added.

The company is further expanding its presence in tier-II and III markets, and with a strong team it aims to impact many more lives and grow from strength to strength.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

