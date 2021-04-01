Left Menu

MoE to streamline forms to reduce compliance burden in Higher Education Sector

All the VCs present were requested to also conduct an internal meeting in their institutions on the theme and to forward their suggestions from the meeting to the UGC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:22 IST
MoE to streamline forms to reduce compliance burden in Higher Education Sector
More such workshops will be conducted in the near future to ensure participation of maximum Higher Education Institutions for identifying areas for reduction of compliance burden. Image Credit: Twitter(@EduMinOfIndia)

The Ministry of Education (MoE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) have started a series of online interactions with stakeholders to streamline the forms and processes for reducing compliance burden in Higher Education Sector, as a follow-up to the Government focuses on ease of doing business to enable ease of living for the stakeholders.

The first such online workshop in the series was organized, which was chaired by Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

Prof. D. P. Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission and Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) were also present. Representatives from Industry Associations such as CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, and Vice-Chancellors from some Central, State, Deemed, Private Universities and Technical Universities shared their views on reducing compliance burden in Higher Education Institution. Based on their feedback certain areas have been identified for streamlining the process and reducing of compliance burden. These areas include –

Governance and Regulatory Reforms

Reengineering of process and increased use of technology to ease students, faculty and staff

Repeat demand for information by regulatory bodies leads to a lot of repetitive work. Only information that provides value addition should be insisted on from HEIs

UGC would be the nodal agency for such discussions.

More such workshops will be conducted in the near future to ensure participation of maximum Higher Education Institutions for identifying areas for reduction of compliance burden.

(With Inputs from PIB)

