Poet Munawwar Rana admitted to New Delhi AIIMS for urinary tract infection

Poet Munawwar Rana admitted to New Delhi AIIMS for urinary tract infectionPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:58 IST
Poet Munawwar Rana has been admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for treatment of a urinary tract infection.
''After his condition did not improve here, he was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on Tuesday. Now his condition is better,'' the poet's daughter Sumaiya Rana told PTI.
Doctors are monitoring his condition, she said, adding he will have to remain in the hospital for some time.
Munawwar Rana, 68 is also suffering from throat cancer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
