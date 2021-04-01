Mukhmeet S Bhatia takes over as ESIC DG

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Mukhmeet S Bhatia has assumed charge as Director General of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), a labour ministry statement said on Thursday.

Bhatia is an IAS officer of 1990 batch of Jharkhand cadre. Earlier, he has worked as Additional Secretary in Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. He has vast experience of governance and management of district and state-level organisations. He has also served as Principal Secretary in Department of Labour & Employment and Women & Child Development in Jharkhand government.

Bhatia holds an M.Phil in Defence & Strategic Studies from the Madras University, a Master's degree in Business Administration from Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi and a Master's degree in International Development from Harvard University.

He is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. He has various research papers on governance and social protection to his credit.

