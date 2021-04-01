Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi schools to remain closed for all classes in new academic session till further orders

While several states partially reopened schools in October, the Delhi government allowed schools to reopen for students in classes 9 to 12 for practical works and remedial lessons, from January 18 and February 5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:23 IST
The Delhi government on Thursday announced that students of any class should not be called to schools physically in the new academic session till further orders.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) also told schools that teaching and learning activities may commence from April 1 for students through digital mode for academic session 2021-22.

''It is clarified that students of any class should not be called physically in school for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders. However, teaching learning activities may be commenced from 1t April 2021 for the students through digital modes for the new academic session,'' the DoE said in an official order.

The directive by DoE comes following a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Schools in Delhi closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain spread of novel coronavirus. While several states partially reopened schools in October, the Delhi government allowed schools to reopen for students in classes 9 to 12 for practical works and remedial lessons, from January 18 and February 5. ''It is reiterated that the students of classes 9 to 12 (session 2020-21) may be called to school only for providing the academic guidance and support to the students for mid term exams, pre-board exams/ annual exams/ board examinations, practical exams, project work, internal assessment following the Standard Operating Procedure for COVID safety and with the consent of the parents,'' the DoE added.

