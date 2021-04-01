Left Menu

Lucknow district courts closed for 2 days after 4 judges, 13 staffers test corona-positive

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:02 IST
The Lucknow district court campus was on Thursday closed for two days after some judges tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Orders have been issued for sanitisation of the entire court premises on April 2 and 3, when all courts will remain closed, a government communication said. A communication issued by the Lucknow chief medical officer said District Judge D K Sharma, Additional District Judge Pradeep Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate Sushil Kumari and Additional Civil Judge Priyanka Gandhi were found corona-positive on Wednesday.

Besides the judicial officers, 13 court employees too were found infected, the CMO communication said.

