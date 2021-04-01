Left Menu

Scolded for playing games on mobile, Noida teen jumps to death

A 15-year-old boy allegedly jumped to death from an under-construction building here after he was scolded by his parents, who had asked him not to play games on mobile phone, police said on Thursday.The Class 7 student had gone missing from his home in Sector 110 the under Phase 2 police station limits last night after his parents scolded him, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:49 IST
A 15-year-old boy allegedly jumped to death from an under-construction building here after he was scolded by his parents, who had asked him not to play games on mobile phone, police said on Thursday.

The Class 7 student had gone missing from his home in Sector 110 the under Phase 2 police station limits last night after his parents scolded him, officials said. ''The boy was peeved over the scolding for playing mobile games and left home around 8 pm. This morning, his body was found from a nearby-under construction building. He had allegedly jumped off the building last night,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G said.

''The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed. Forensic experts have also collected evidence from the spot,'' the officer said. In two other cases, two people allegedly committed suicide in Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. One of them aged 22 lived in the Sector 49 police station area of Noida, while the other aged 35 lived in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, police added.

Both bodies have been sent for autopsy and further proceedings are being carried out, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

