Ontario to enter third COVID-19 lockdown as cases, hospital rates rise

Ontario to enter third COVID-19 lockdown as cases, hospital rates riseReuters | Toronto | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:30 IST
The Canadian province of Ontario will enter lockdown for at least four weeks on Saturday as COVID-19 cases and hospital intensive care unit occupancy rises, Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday.
The third such lockdown in Canada's most populous province will shutter all indoor and outdoor dining but allow retailers to remain open with capacity limits, Ford said.
Schools will remain open, the province's education minister said on Twitter.
