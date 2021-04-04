Six Government Medical College students test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu

Six students of Government Medical College (GMC) here tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, a spokesperson said.

The students, including five girls staying in hostels, tested positive for the infection during a special rapid antigen test (RAT) drive here, he said.

He said GMC, Jammu, conducted the tests for staff and students in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

''Isolation of all COVID positive students has been arranged at the Maternal Child Hospital (MCH) Gandhi Nagar, Jammu,'' the spokesperson said, adding the hostel premises have beem sanitized.

He said the GMC management has decided that the RAT tests would be done periodically.

