Left Menu

Danish Ali meets J&K Lt guv

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-04-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 00:14 IST
Danish Ali meets J&K Lt guv

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Monday and discussed various issues of public importance, an official said.

Ali, the MP from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, also shared his views on the present development scenario of the Union territory. The Lt governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir was heading towards a new era of development and prosperity, the spokesperson said.

The Union territory is witnessing a ''wave of positive change'', Sinha said, adding that the administration took several reformative measures for socio-economic development.

In a tweet, Ali said: ''Today morning met Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha ji at Raj Bhawan Srinagar and discussed the situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir.'' PTI SSB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken announces appointment of Gayle Smith as US coordinator for Global COVID Response

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the appointment of Gayle Smith, a former veteran diplomat, as the US coordinator for Global COVID Response, while stressing that America must lead the world in bringing the pandemic to an end....

Golf-Georgia voting debate reaches the Masters and Augusta National

Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgias new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseballs decision to remove the All-Star...

New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a ...

U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be difficult and does not foresee any early breakthrough. We dont underestimate the scale of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021