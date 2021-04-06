Danish Ali meets J&K Lt guv

Danish Ali meets J&K Lt guvPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-04-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 00:14 IST
Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Monday and discussed various issues of public importance, an official said.
Ali, the MP from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, also shared his views on the present development scenario of the Union territory. The Lt governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir was heading towards a new era of development and prosperity, the spokesperson said.
The Union territory is witnessing a ''wave of positive change'', Sinha said, adding that the administration took several reformative measures for socio-economic development.
In a tweet, Ali said: ''Today morning met Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha ji at Raj Bhawan Srinagar and discussed the situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir.'' PTI SSB HMB
