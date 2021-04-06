Left Menu

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:45 IST
First-ever Ganga Pujan performed during Kumbh

Har ki Pairi on Tuesday resonated with sounds of hundreds of conch shells blowing together with 151 acharyas from three Sanskrit colleges chanting hymns in an elaborate, first-ever Ganga Pujan ritual at Brahma Kund on the riverbank.

It was for the first time in the history of Kumbh Mela that a ceremony of this kind was held on the banks of the Ganga during the event.

Organised by Ganga Sabha, the ceremony was attended by seers representing 13 akhadas, besides Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, his cabinet colleague Bansidhar Bhagat and Uttarakhand assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal along with a host of officials. Chief Minister Rawat prayed for the successful conduct of the Kumbh Mela and the welfare of all.

