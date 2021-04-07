Left Menu

UNESCO launches Digital Library Initiative in Juba to build culture of reading

This initiative aims to gradually build the culture of reading and self-learning using research on available materials in digital Libraries.

UNESCO | Juba | Updated: 07-04-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 09:58 IST
UNESCO launches Digital Library Initiative in Juba to build culture of reading
The Country Director, WPDI Community Learning Centre, Dr Richard Hoffman welcomed the initiative and lauded UNESCO for the long-standing partnership. Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing implementation of the UNESCO Digital Library Initiative focusing on "Building a culture of reading and research through digital media" saw a launch in two learning institutions in Juba, South Sudan, on 31 March 2021. The University of Juba and the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI) Community Learning Centre were the beneficiaries. The launch event was held virtually and presided over by the Dean of Libraries, University of Juba, Dr Michael Baffoka, representing the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. John Akec, and the Undersecretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Adil Athanazious. In attendance were Partners that included: UNICEF, Embassy of Sweden, UNFPA and Education Cannot Wait (ECW). The UNESCO team was led by the Head of Office & UNESCO Representative to South Sudan, Mr Julius Banda, representing the Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa.

This initiative aims to gradually build the culture of reading and self-learning using research on available materials in digital Libraries. The Digital Libraries powered by a device called Remote Area Community Hotspot for Education and Learning (RACHEL), contains a combination of freely available software and content modules that make it easy to bring online educational materials into places with limited or no internet access and power. RACHEL has got a 5 hour+ battery life, 1 Terabyte hard disk, can handle up to 50 simultaneous users, and has an extended wifi range of up to 150 meters. Learners within range can access content using Mobile phones, Laptops, Tablets and Computers.

While delivering his remarks, the Dean of Libraries, University of Juba, appreciated UNESCO on behalf of the Vice-chancellor. He said that the Digital library will be of great value to the University since it contains a variety of information materials for all levels available offline at no cost. He added that the Digital Library would bridge the gap caused by the high cost of books and facilitate the adaptation and publishing of materials by teaching staff for free access by students.

The Country Director, WPDI Community Learning Centre, Dr Richard Hoffman welcomed the initiative and lauded UNESCO for the long-standing partnership. He said that the Digital Library Initiative was just one among the other several benefits WPDI had received from UNESCO. Dr Hoffman informed the participants that through the support from UNESCO, WPDI was able to access information resources through the Global Education Coalition (GEC) initiative. He added that the Digital Library will give young people resources to gain more information to be better citizens.

Speaking at the launch of the Digital Libraries, Mr Julius Banda, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to South Sudan confirmed that the digital divide is real and UNESCO believes in finding concrete solutions especially those that do not rely on broadband Internet. He assured the participants that UNESCO remains open to welcoming partnerships to upscale this initiative across the country where it is most needed. He urged the teaching staff at the University of Juba to develop and upload local content to enrich the Digital Library for the benefit of learners.

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorized rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...

Model train rings out the tunes in record-setting pandemic project

At Hamburgs Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germanys coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes. With the museum fo...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021