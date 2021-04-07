Left Menu

Bengal polls: EC transfers 3 district magistrates, two police officers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:26 IST
Bengal polls: EC transfers 3 district magistrates, two police officers
Representataive Image Image Credit: ANI

Several officials, including three district magistrates, were transferred by the Election Commission on Wednesday, as per an order.

Dakshin Dinajpur DM Nikhil Nirmal was replaced by C Murugan, as per the order issued by the EC.

Enaur Rahman, the DM of Purba Bardhaman, was replaced by Shilpa Gaurisaria, it said.

Anurag Shrivastva replaced Purnendu Kumar Maji as the DM of Paschim Bardhaman, it added.

District magistrates are also the district election officers.

The officers in charge of Regent Park and Basdroni police stations, both in the Tollygunge assembly constituency, were also transferred.

Regent Park OC Mrinalkanti Mukherjee was sent to the Special Branch, while Basdroni OC Pratap Biswas was moved to the Kolkata Police's Detective Department, an official order said.

Ram Thapa was made the new OC of Regent Park. Malay Basu was named the new OC of Basdroni, it added.

Polling will be held in Tollygunge in the fourth phase on April 10.

As a part of the arrangement for the fourth phase, in which elections will be held in 44 assembly constituencies across five districts, the Election Commission has decided to deploy over 750 companies of the central forces.

Polling will be held in this phase in urban Howrah, parts of South 24 Parganas that are adjacent to Kolkata, urban parts of Hooghly, besides Alipurduar and Coochbehar.

Special general observer Ajay Nayak is likely to visit Purba Bardhaman On Thursday to supervise the poll arrangements, EC sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...

Britain will have enough electricity over summer - National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the countrys National Grid Electricity System Operator ESO said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year.Electricity demand is...

FEATURE-With Thai boxing, Egyptian women fight sex attacks and stereotypes

By Menna A. Farouk ABU ZAABAL, Egypt, April 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - F our young Egyptian women, wearing headscarves, leggings and boxing gloves, punch and kick each other, encouraged by their female coach Samah Ahmed - founder of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021