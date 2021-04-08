UP missing priest: Protesting villagers, seers block part of Meerut-Karnal highway

Several seers and villagers staged a dharna outside Phugana police station here on Thursday, blocking part of Meerut-Karnal highway, raising demands for a 60-year-old missing priest to be traced.

Baba Hari Giri Maharaj of Shiv Temple in Sarnawali village, who was planning to fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections, has been missing since April 3.

Earlier, a ''missing person'' case was registered which was later converted to a case of abduction.

A team has been formed to trace the priest, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sharad Chandra Sharma said.

He appealed to the protesting villagers and seers to end their agitation and assured them that the priest will be traced soon.

