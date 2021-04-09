11 govt offices found locked, 242 employees absent during surprise inspections in J-K's Kishtwar

As many as 242 government employees were found absent and 11 offices were found locked during a surprise inspection of various departments in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma constituted various teams at tehsil and sub-division level to conduct the surprise inspections to check attendance in offices, he said.

During the inspections, 242 employees were found absent, while 11 offices were found locked, the spokesperson said.

The deputy commissioner ordered the withholding of salaries of all absentee employees. He also ordered the concerned controlling officers to seek an explanation from the errant employees for their absence within one week so that future action could be initiated against them, he said.

Sharma said similar drives would be conducted frequently in the district to ensure punctuality and enforce transparency in the functioning of government offices, according to the spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)