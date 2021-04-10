Maha: Cancer patient commits suicide in GMCH in Akola

A 57-year-old cancer patient allegedly committed suicide in the government medical college and hospital (GMCH) in Akola in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

He strangled himself with a saline tube in ward number 10 where he was admitted, said GMCH Dean Meenakshi Gajbhiye.

