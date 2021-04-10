IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs DC

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Dhawan b Chris Woakes 5 Faf du Plessis lbw b Avesh Khan 0 Moeen Ali c Dhawan b Ashwin 36 Suresh Raina run out (Chris Woakes/Pant) 54 Ambati Rayudu c Dhawan b Tom Curran 23 Ravindra Jadeja not out 26 MS Dhoni b Avesh Khan 0 Sam Curran b Chris Woakes 34 Extras: (LB-7, W-2, NB-1) 10 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 188 Fall of wickets : 1-7, 2-7, 3-60, 4-123 , 5-137, 6-137 , 7-188.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 3-0-18-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-23-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-47-1, Tom Curran 4-0-40-1, Amit Mishra 3-0-27-0, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-26-0. More PTI APA APA APA

