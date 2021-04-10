Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs DC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:31 IST
IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs DC

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Dhawan b Chris Woakes 5 Faf du Plessis lbw b Avesh Khan 0 Moeen Ali c Dhawan b Ashwin 36 Suresh Raina run out (Chris Woakes/Pant) 54 Ambati Rayudu c Dhawan b Tom Curran 23 Ravindra Jadeja not out 26 MS Dhoni b Avesh Khan 0 Sam Curran b Chris Woakes 34 Extras: (LB-7, W-2, NB-1) 10 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 188 Fall of wickets : 1-7, 2-7, 3-60, 4-123 , 5-137, 6-137 , 7-188.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 3-0-18-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-23-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-47-1, Tom Curran 4-0-40-1, Amit Mishra 3-0-27-0, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-26-0. More PTI APA APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian president says Kyiv and Ankara share view on threats in Black Sea region

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday the positions of Kyiv and Ankara coincide on threats in the Black Sea region and the response to those threats.At a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istan...

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday....

45 students of Jamshedpur B-school test COVID positive

Altogether 45 students of the XLRI-School of Management in Jamshedpur were on Saturday detected with coronavirus, an official of Jharkhands East Singhbhum district said.Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested pos...

Prince Charles says 'dear Papa' was 'very special'

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday paid tribute to his dear Papa, saying that he was a much loved and appreciated figure.Charles said his father, who died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021