Left Menu

Delhi govt to organise conference on reducing air pollution: Gopal Rai

Along with this, social organisations and NGOs doing different work in the field of environment are also participating in it, Rai added.On the basis of suggestions received from experts and organizations, the government will formulate a long-term action plan in order to tackle pollution in Delhi, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:10 IST
Delhi govt to organise conference on reducing air pollution: Gopal Rai
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Sunday announced the city government will hold a digital round-table conference on April 12-13 to address the issue of air pollution in the national capital.

The minister said in a statement that theme of the conference will be ''Measures to be taken to reduce air pollution in Delhi before winter 2021''. ''The work that our government has done in the last six years to fix the environment and improve the environmental condition has made a positive beginning in reducing Delhi's pollution, but it is not enough. Therefore, to fix the air quality of Delhi and to solve the crisis the government has set a target to significantly reduce the pollution level in the next five years,'' Rai said.

He added that the Delhi government has set the target to reduce the city's pollution level by a third over the next five years. The conference will be attended by Dr Mukesh Sharma from IIT Kanpur; Dr Sagnik Dey of IIT Delhi; Sumit Sharma of TERI; Santosh Harish of Centre for Policy Research, Air Pollution Action Group; Karthik Ganesan of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water; representatives from CSE's Anumita Roy, professor Gufran Baig of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and Siddharth Virmani of the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago. Along with this, social organisations and NGOs doing different work in the field of environment are also participating in it, Rai added.

''On the basis of suggestions received from experts and organizations, the government will formulate a long-term action plan in order to tackle pollution in Delhi,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Admin collects Rs 1.60 lakh fine from people in J-K's Ramban for violating COVID-19 guidelines

The administration on Sunday collected nearly Rs 1.60 lakh as fine from people in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban for violating COVID-19 guidelines, an official said.Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the district administration has imposed restr...

Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the blocs ...

UP schools shut till Apr 30 as state reports record single-day spike in virus cases

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools till April 30, on a day the state reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.According to a government st...

Sharad Pawar to undergo gallbladder surgery on Monday: NCP

Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar who is admitted to Mumbais Breach Candy hospital, will be undergoing gallbladder surgery on Monday, informed Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. Our party President Sharad Pawar Saheb has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021