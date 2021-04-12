Left Menu

Scholarship for IISc women students from Sony India Software

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:33 IST
Scholarship for IISc women students from Sony India Software
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse

Sony India Software Centre Pvt Ltd (SISCPL) has established five fellowships in the broad area of computing sciences for women M Tech students at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment, the initiative from SISCPL aims to encourage women students seeking to pursue careers in the technology sector, Bengaluru-based IISc said in a statement.

I hope we can grow this partnership and have many more women opting for sciences and this, in turn, contributes to improving gender diversity in organizations, said Masayuki Toriumi, Managing Director of SISCPL.

The fellowships would be awarded to students pursuing M Tech programs in Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Artificial Intelligence, Computational and Data Science, Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The fellowship would include a monthly scholarship for the entire course period as well as an unrestricted research grant including travel expenses, purchase of laptops and other consumables, it was stated.

The goal of the fellowships is to encourage more women candidates to pursue higher studies at IISc, especially in engineering and technology, in order to address the gender inequality in these areas, and increase the number of women students, the statement said.

The fellowships would be awarded from August 2021 academic year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SRH capable of beating any team in IPL 2021, says Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH might have lost their opening match in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021, but star spinner Rashid Khan feels the Hyderabad-based franchise has a strong squad and is capable of beating any team in the showpiece event...

Exploring Mana Foresta: India's First Vertical Forest Tower by Mana Projects Pvt. Ltd

The modern fast-growing urban lifestyle is full of pace and thrill. The trend towards migrating to a city has been in practice for quite a few centuries. However, that deep and silent aspiration to live in a natural surrounding has never di...

Women's T20 Challenge likely to remain three-team affair

The BCCI is likely to stick to three teams for the Womens T20 Challenge tournament, usually held during the IPL play-offs.The Board had planned to increase the exhibition event to four teams last year but it will continue to be a three-team...

Youth with fake currencies held

Coimbatore, Apr 12 PTI A youth has been detained near Tirupur, about 55 kms from here, for allegedly trying to circulate fake currencies, police said on Monday.The youth was stopped during a vehicle-check on Sunday at Padiyur as his two-whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021