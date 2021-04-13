Left Menu

8 insurgents surrender in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eight insurgents surrendered before the police in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Among them were five NSCN-KYA insurgents and three from the NSCN-R, Longding's Deputy Superintendent of Police B Tangjang said.

The insurgents were involved in extortion and held influential positions in the outfits, he said.

Earlier, several insurgent leaders joined the mainstream in a blow to the activities of the underground outfits in the region, the officer said.

At the ceremony, the surrendered militants appealed to other insurgents to shun violence and start a new beginning by laying down their arms.

The surrendered NSCN-KYA insurgents are Nyaipho Gangsa (33), Bowgang Gangsa (38), Wangkiak Wangsa (25), Alem Wangpan (30) and Banthak Wangpan (32).

The militants from NSCN-R who laid down arms are Khuapoh Wangpan (27), Nokthat Wangpan and Wangjep Wangsu (27), the officer added.

The militants laid down their arms in the presence of Superintendent of Police Vikram HM Meena.

