Maha: Three children feared drowned in creek near Thane

Three children were feared drowned in the creek at Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred around 9 pm when the trio went to the creek from the side of a railway track, he said.

However, why the children entered the water in the night and other details such as their age etc are awaited, he said.

An operation is on to trace the bodies with the help of fire brigade personnel and the police, the official added.

