Samsung offers smart class solutions to 80 Navodaya schools

Samsung India on Thursday said it has offered smart class solutions to 80 new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools as part of its global Samsung Smart School initiative, a move that will help provide digital education to students at these educational institutions.

With this addition, smart classes set up by Samsung will be available at 625 JNV schools and 10 Navodaya Leadership Institutes in 835 classrooms across the country, impacting close to five lakh students, a statement said.

Every smart class set up by Samsung is equipped with an interactive Samsung Flip, Samsung tablets, a printer, a server, power backup and digital learning content.

These new JNV schools are spread across 17 states, and a majority of them are in rural districts such as Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, Dahod in Gujarat, Sukma in Chhattisgarh, Darjeeling in West Bengal and Baksa in Assam, it added.

Currently, there are 661 JNV schools in the country.

The first smart class by Samsung, as part of the Samsung Smart School initiative, was established in 2013 in association with Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and the programme has so far benefitted over 4.3 lakh students in the country, the statement said.

An additional 50,000 students will benefit from the new smart classes being set up, it added. So far, over 8,000 teachers have been trained on how to use interactive technology to teach effectively, improving the quality of teaching and building capacity at JNV schools. The programme will also continue to support the training of teachers. ''JNV students are among the best performing students in the country, and their access to the latest technology through this programme has been a strong advantage for them. This will become even more important in the current times,'' Vinayak Garg, Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, said.

Partha Ghosh, Vice President (Corporate Citizenship) Samsung India, said the latest initiative strengthens the company's commitment to its vision of Powering Digital India. ''This citizenship initiative is closely tied with India's development agenda, and implemented in close partnership with the government to ensure wider reach and impact among less-privileged students," he added.

With the help of Samsung Smart School, students are taught Mathematics, Science, English and Social Science in an engaging and visually appealing manner, helping them learn better and improving retention.

