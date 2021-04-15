Left Menu

JNU extends date for thesis submission by M Phil, M Tech, Ph D students

In addition, the extension will also be applicable to all other terminal M.PhilM.TechPh.D students, whose thesis are due for submission by 30 June, 2021, it said.The varsity has also granted extension of six months for submission of evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences, wherever applicable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:42 IST
JNU extends date for thesis submission by M Phil, M Tech, Ph D students

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday announced extension of the last date for submission of thesis by M Phil, M Tech and Ph D students.

The university in December last year had given an extension of six months till June 30 for submission of thesis by the research scholars.

In a notice dated April 9, the university announced that all the terminal M Phil, M Tech and Ph D students will be able to submit their thesis by December 31 this year. ''In pursuance of UGC Public Notice No.F.1-10/2020 (CPPP-1), dated 16 March, 2021 and in continuation of JNU Circular No. Eval./10/AC/2020, dated 10 December, 2020, a further extension of six months beyond 30.06.2021, i.e. till 31 December, 2021 has been granted for submission of thesis by terminal M.Phil/M.Tech/Ph.D students of the university, including students registered under 9(b). ''In addition, the extension will also be applicable to all other terminal M.Phil/M.Tech/Ph.D students, whose thesis are due for submission by 30 June, 2021,'' it said.

The varsity has also granted extension of six months for submission of ''evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences, wherever applicable''. However, the tenure of fellowship of M.Phil/Ph.D will remain the same, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arvind Subramanian to join Brown University's Watson Institute as senior fellow

Eminent economist Arvind Subramanian, who had resigned as professor at Ashoka University last month, on Thursday said he will join Brown Universitys Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs as a senior fellow. The former chief ...

Shopify shares edge up after falling on executive departures

U.S.-listed shares of Shopify Inc rose slightly on Thursday after dropping nearly 5 a day earlier as Canadas most valuable company said three of its top seven executives would be leaving the e-commerce platform in the coming months.Shopify,...

Soccer-Kamara's lawyer says UK police seeking to prosecute Kudela

Police Scotland are seeking to prosecute Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela for racially abusing Glen Kamara in a Europa League encounter last month, the Rangers midfielders lawyer said on Thursday. Kamara complained of being racially abu...

Mamata urges EC to hold elections for remaining phases at one

Worried over the COVID-19 surge, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the Election Commission to think about conducting polls for the remaining assembly seats at one go, while also stressing that her party had opposed the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021