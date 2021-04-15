Left Menu

COVID-19: T'gana govt cancels class 10 board exams, defers intermediate exams

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:26 IST
COVID-19: T'gana govt cancels class 10 board exams, defers intermediate exams
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Telangana government on Thursday ordered the cancellation of class 10 board exams in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state.

It also postponed the intermediate exams.

The announcement comes a day after the Centre decided to to cancel the 10th class CBSE examinations and postpone the 12th class exams, scheduled to be held from May 4, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

''Considering the present pandemic situation prevailing in the state and also in view of the CBSE notification dated 14- 4-2021, the government hereby cancels all 10th class exams to be held from 17th May, 2021,'' Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachadran said in an order.

The results of the 10th class students will be prepared on the basis of objective criteria to be developed by the SSC Board (secondary school certificate) at later date.

Any candidate not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given an opportunity to appear for exam as and when the conditions become conducive, the order added.

Another government order said the intermediate first year students will be promoted without exams.

All intermediate second year exams scheduled from May 1 stand postponed and a review on them will be held in the first week of June.

The dates of the exams will be announced at least 15 days in advance, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to hold talks with Merkel, Macron about Russia standoff

The leaders of Ukraine, France and Germany will hold three-way talks on Friday about Ukraines standoff with Russia over the conflict in the eastern Donbass region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video released to media on Thursday....

Historical monuments, museums in India closed till May 15 amid record surge of COVID-19 infections

All centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India ASI will be closed till May 15 or until further orders in light of the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the prevailing COVID-...

As French COVID toll hits grim milestone, a bereaved family mourns

Patrick Grasset is one of 100,000 people in France to have died of COVID-19, a milestone reached when the official death toll from the pandemic was updated on Thursday, but his daughter Julie wants him to be remembered as her father, not a...

Japan's Suga heads to US for China-focused talks with Biden

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga left for Washington on Thursday for talks with President Joe Biden meant to show the strength of their security alliance at a time when both nations are concerned with Chinas growing economic and milit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021