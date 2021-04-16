Left Menu

Denmark speeds up reopening of economy as new virus cases ease

"But it requires that we stick to the good habits, keep getting tested and continue to use the corona-passport to access some of the things we want," he said. As part of the deal agreed by the government and most of the parliament early on Friday, the limit on outdoor public gatherings will be raised to 50 from 10 on April 21.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:05 IST
Denmark speeds up reopening of economy as new virus cases ease
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Denmark said on Friday it would reopen the economy sooner than expected as COVID-19 infections decrease, allowing indoor service at restaurants and cafes and football fans to cheer from the stands from April 21, weeks earlier than originally planned.

Denmark has avoided a third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic after imposing wide lockdown measures in December, which slowed the epidemic considerably to between 500-700 daily infections from several thousand in December. Most of the planned reopening schemes are contingent on the use of a so-called "corona-passport", which shows whether the holder has been vaccinated, has previously been infected, or has taken a test within the last 72 hours.

"Denmark is in a good place with room for further reopening," Minister of Justice Nick Hekkerup said in a statement. "But it requires that we stick to the good habits, keep getting tested and continue to use the corona-passport to access some of the things we want," he said.

As part of the deal agreed by the government and most of the parliament early on Friday, the limit on outdoor public gatherings will be raised to 50 from 10 on April 21. The plan is to remove the ban on outdoor public gatherings on June 11. The deal includes reopening of shopping malls, museums, libraries, indoor serving at restaurants and cafes, indoor sports for people under 18, and allows more students to resume classes.

Football fans will also be able to return to stadiums next week in separate sections each holding 500 spectators. All spectators must show corona passports and will be registered with a view to tracing any new outbreaks of the virus. Denmark has developed a massive testing capacity, allowing some 200,000 people, or close to 4% of the population, to be tested each day. Authorities have used it to trace new outbreaks and shut down activities in certain parts of the country while keeping the rest of the country open.

The Nordic country has the third-lowest infection and death rate in Europe, behind only Iceland and Portugal, according to the country's Serum Institute. Denmark this week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether over a potential link to a rare but serious form of a blood clot, pushing back the scheduled conclusion of its vaccination scheme by weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make in India Success Story: With Patented Technology, WeHear Gives New Life to 65 Million People with Hearing Issues

WeHear OX open ear wireless bone conduction ecosystem New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir WeHear OX, WeHear launched Indias first bone conduction open ear wireless earphones in the market along with the state of the art Hearing care ecosystem....

Germany confident law for EU recovery fund will pass in court - minister

Germany is optimistic that it will be able to soon ratify the European Unions own resources decision which is essential for launching the blocs 750 billion euro recovery spending to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.The exp...

OnePlus 9R 5G is receiving its first software update in India

The OnePlus 9R, the most affordable smartphone in the newly launched OnePlus 9 series, is receiving its first software update in India.The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update brings several improvements and bug fixes for the OnePlus 9R. The update imp...

Finland to open restaurants, give more COVID-19 vaccine to heavily hit areas

Finland on Friday said it would allow all restaurants to reopen next week after a steady fall in coronavirus infection rates over the past month. Restrictions to opening hours, alcohol sales, and the number of guests will apply, the governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021